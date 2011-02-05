Lindsay Lohan will reportedly be charged with felony grand theft in the investigation of her connection to a $2,500 necklace that was reported missing from a jewelry store near her home, TMZ reported on Saturday.

The actress was caught on surveillance tape wearing the necklace on Jan. 22, and the Los Angeles Police Department began investigating Lohan's involvement in its disappearance on Feb. 2, when they obtained a warrant to search her home in Venice, Calif. Before police entered her home, an associate of Lohan's turned the necklace in to authorities, according to the Associated Press.

Lohan has reportedly said that her stylist loaned her the necklace and forgot to return it on time. The stylist apparently turned it in to the police, although the LAPD has not confirmed who returned it.

Photos taken a week after Kamofie & Co. reported the necklace stolen seem to show Lohan wearing a gold chain that looks very much like the one that went missing.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office issued a statement clarifying that no decision had been made about whether to charge Lohan. But TMZ says her lawyer, Shawn Chapman Holley, has been informed that a felony grand theft charge is forthcoming, possibly as early as Monday, and broke the news to Lindsay Friday night. If convicted, LiLo could face up to three years in state prison.

Holley said in a statement on Saturday that Lindsay did not steal the necklace and that if charges are filed against her client, she will fight them, according to the Associated Press.

Lohan remains on probation following a DUI incident in Beverly Hills in 2007. She is also under investigation over allegedly attacking a worker at the Betty Ford Center while she was being treated there for addiction.