By Rebecca Silverstein

Comedian Greg Giraldo died today after being hospitalized for five days for overdosing on prescription pills, TMZ reports. He was 44.

Greg was best known for being a judge on "Last Comic Standing" and participating in celebrity roasts, including the roast for David Hasselhoff in August.

He was found unconscious on Saturday evening after, sources say, he held a wild party in his East Brunswick, N.J. hotel room, the New York Post reports. Paramedics resuscitated him and rushed him to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Sources say the overdose was accidental.

Ironically, Greg, who had been a recovering alcoholic since 2005, was supposed to perform at the New York Recovery Rally on Saturday to commemorate National Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month, according to Gossip Jackal.

"This is the last photo of us together, taken June 28 at Noam's wedding," pal Jim Norton tweeted earlier today. "RIP buddy."