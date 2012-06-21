Halle Berry's custody battle with ex Gabriel Aubry is getting expensive.

According to TMZ sources, a judge ruled Monday that the actress pay Aubry $20,000 a month in child support for their daughter Nahla, 4. Berry and her ex-boyfriend's lawyers were in court for the ruling.

The 45-year-old Oscar-winning actress began dating Aubry, 35, in November 2005 and announced their separation in April 2010. Until now, a child support order had not been issued.

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, Berry became engaged to her Dark Tides costar, French actor-turned-restaurateur Olivier Martinez, 46, in January. The couple hopes to get permission from a judge to move to Paris with Berry's daughter.

"Halle wants somewhere to care for Nahla," a source close to Martinez told Us. "She wants to escape the paparazzi in L.A."

Berry and Martinez were checking out kindergartens for Nahla in March. The couple checked out a branch of the Ateliers de la Petite Enfance, which costs roughly $1,451.89 a month. "Nahla's education is a priority for both of them," a Martinez pal told Us. "They want to give her a European education."

