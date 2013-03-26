Report: Hayden Panettiere Secretly Engaged to Wladimir Klitschko

UsWeekly

Hayden Panettiere and boxer Wladimir Klitschko are reportedly going the distance during round 2! The "Nashville" star, who reconciled with her Ukrainian boyfriend in January, is now planning their wedding, a source tells Us Weekly.

"Very few people know, and she isn't wearing her ring publicly yet," adds the friend of the duo, who first parted ways in May 2011 after two years of dating.

PHOTOS: Celebrity engagements

Since getting back together, the actress, 23, and the athlete, 37, have refused to confirm their relationship. (Despite multiple PDA-packed outings -- including a cuddly March 24 courtside appearance at a Miami Heat game -- Panettiere said they were "just good buddies" in mid-January).

PHOTOS: Hayden's bikini body

Privately, however, the 5-foot-2 knockout and the 6-foot-6 heavyweight champ are eager to legalize their match. Says the source, "Looks like a summer wedding!"

PHOTOS: Celebs who love athletes

Panettiere previously dated "Heroes" co-star Milo Ventimiglia and "One Tree Hill" star Stephen Colletti, but the actress admitted to Us in 2011 that she prefers dating athletes. "They're in similar circles, where they understand the schedule, the work ethic, the social aspect," she explained, "but they're not exactly in your industry, so it works out well."

Click on for more pics of the lovebirds together and tell us in the comments if you think there's a wedding in the works ...