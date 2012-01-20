Could this supermodel be back on the market?

According to a report on TMZ, Heidi Klum has plans to file for divorce from her husband of six years, Seal, as early as next week in the L.A. Country Superior Court.

"Heidi will cite 'irreconcilable differences' as the cause for the divorce," TMZ adds, citing a source close to the situation.

If it's true, the news will come as a shock to her fans. The 38-year-old supermodel and the "Kiss from a Rose" crooner, 48, just renewed their vows last May in a private and intimate ceremony, which took place in Palm Beach, Fla.

Their three biological children, Henry, 6, Johan, 5, and Lou, 2, and Klum's 7-year-old daughter from her previous marriage, Leni, were at their parents' side.

"He's the most charming, loving, fun, gentlemanly, inspirational man I could have wished for," Klum told Good Housekeeping in their May issue, which hit stands around her and Seal's anniversary. "He always makes me feel I'm the only woman in the world."

Last Sunday, Klum hit the 2012 Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills solo.

