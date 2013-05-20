Jay-Z has denied reports that his wife, Beyoncé, is pregnant with the couple's second child.

Program Director Ebro Darden of New York radio station Hot 97 announced on the air Monday that he got an email message from the rapper on Saturday after Darden sent a congratulatory message based on the media reports.

"I emailed on some congratulations, send my love to the family, blah, blah, blah," Darden said. "He emailed me back and said it's not true." He said Jay-Z wrote, "It's not true. The news is worse than blogs."

Pregnancy rumors were fueled last week when Beyoncé canceled a show at the last minute Tuesday in Belgium, citing dehydration and exhaustion. But the "Single Ladies" singer returned to the stage on Wednesday night and told the audience in Antwerp that despite the advice of her doctor, she wasn't about to miss another performance.

