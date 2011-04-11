Anyone would look good sitting next to Steven Tyler, but Jennifer Lopez deserves extra props for her consistent gorgeousness this season on "American Idol."

Now, her efforts may be rewarded with the cover of People's annual Most Beautiful issue. Although the announcement is set for April 13, a sneaky tweet from J.Lo on Friday -- "Early Call Today for @peoplemag shoot!" -- and multiple confirmations to GossipCop.com suggest that the 41-year-old singer-actress-judge has landed the coveted top spot on the magazine's list of hotties.

Jen's rep has yet to comment on the report.

