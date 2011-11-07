Teen pop idol Justin Bieber will reportedly take a paternity test to support his denial that he did not father a child with Mariah Yeater.

Bieber, 17, will undergo the DNA test when he returns to the United States next week from Europe, a source tells People.com.

The singer has already denied he is the father of 20-year-old Yeater's three-month-old baby boy. He told the Today show last week that Yeater's allegation that the child was the result of a sexual encounter after a concert in 2010 was completely false and he had "never met the woman."

Yeater has filed a paternity suit against Bieber and has indicated that she has evidence that the pop star is the child's father.

A rep for Bieber told People in a statement: "It's sad that someone would fabricate malicious, defamatory, and demonstrably false claims. We'll vigorously pursue all available legal remedies to protect Justin and to hold those involved with bringing this suit accountable for their actions."

