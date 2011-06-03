Actor Kelsey Grammer has only sought to receive full physical custody of the son he shares with ex-wife Camille, and not their daughter - according to TMZ.

The ex-couple was expected to request joint custody of son Jude, six, and daughter Mason, nine, but last month Grammer sought to be recognized as their primary guardian.

However in Grammer's actual court document, recently obtained by TMZ.com, the former Frasier star proposed to have primary physical custody of his son, allowing Camille to have the girl - essentially splitting the siblings.

The document, dated on May 26, states, "Kelsey shall have primary physical custody of Jude and Camille shall have primary physical custody of Mason. Kelsey shall enroll Jude in school (in) Chicago.

"Unless either party is out of the country, each parent shall have both children one weekend per month. The parties shall continue to... agree upon a schedule that ensures frequent and continuing contact between Mason and Kelsey, Jude and Camile, and Mason and Jude."

Camille has since challenged the actor's claim by filing her own legal papers for sole custody of both kids.

The actor, who requested that both parties share joint legal custody of both children, is pushing for the case to go to trial.

