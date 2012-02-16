Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston's costar from "The Bodyguard," will speak at her funeral, according to a report.

A family source told People.com that Costner would participate in the funeral. ET reached out to Costner's rep, as well as a rep for the Houston family, who could not confirm the report.

The source tells People, "Whitney's family is devastated, but they're getting through it," adding that Whitney's mentor Clive Davis has been "a complete rock for her family this entire time."

ET confirms that both Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder will sing at the service, while Davis will speak.

ET reported Wednesday that Davis personally asked Franklin, Whitney's godmother, to perform at the funeral. A source told ET that Franklin's response to this momentous request was along the lines of: How could I say no?

Houston's invitation-only funeral service will be held this Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church, the New Jersey church she grew up singing in, and will be streamed live on the Internet.

