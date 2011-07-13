Entertainment Tonight.

It seems 'Glee' will soon be looking for some fresh, new faces to take over the halls of William McKinley High School.

In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, show co-creator Ryan Murphy divulged that Lea Michele, Chris Colfer and Cory Monteith will be graduating at the end of the show's third season, saying that they are "not going to be back at all for Season four."

"We've never done anything by the book," said Ryan. "We made that decision and I involved Chris and Lea and they thought that was a good idea. They both trust the writing and trust me and felt that it would be great to have an open and closed experience for them to go out while they were on top."

Although Cory wasn't involved in the decision-making process, Ryan seemed sure that the actor is aware of the upcoming changes, saying, "He knows he was a sophomore when the show started."

The series' third season premieres September 20 on FOX.

