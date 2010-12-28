Has Lily Allen joined the brigade of holiday engagements?

British papers the Daily Mail and The Sun both report that the singer, 25, is engaged to her longtime beau, Sam Cooper.

The Daily Mail reports that business owner Cooper, 32, popped the question on Christmas Day on the Indonesian island of Bali.

Lily was overwhelmed" and started crying, the paper says. So far, Allen and her rep are staying quiet. The star tweeted on Christmas Day, "Happy holidays everyone, xxxx."

The couple have been reeling from sad news: In November, the singer, six months pregnant at the time, suffered a stillbirth.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

See which celebs have hooked up and broken up in 2010

Find out how to dress like your interior design style

Learn all about Lily's music career

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Stars' blingy engagement rings

PHOTOS: Year's biggest engagements