Actress Lindsay Lohan was involved in a traffic collision along the Pacific Coast Highway in California, reports CNS News.

According to a report, the star's Porsche rear-ended an 18-wheeler, effectively destroying her car.

Sources reportedly say that Lohan is okay, despite being a bit shaken up after the accident.

Lohan reportedly did not ride in an ambulance (though one was called to the scene) and is undergoing tests at a nearby hospital.

The 25-year-old actress is currently filming the biopic Liz & Dick in nearby Marina Del Rey.

