While the official cause of death is expected to be made public later today, multiple sources are reporting that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s estranged wife Mary Richardson Kennedy hanged herself.

The 52-year-old architect was found Wednesday afternoon hanging in a garage on the property of her Bedford, New York home, ABC News reports. The New York Post also reported that Mary Kennedy died of suicide, and that she had left a note.

Mary's family released a statement Wednesday on her passing: "We deeply regret the death of our beloved sister Mary, whose radiant and creative spirit will be sorely missed by those who loved her. Our heart goes out to her children who she loved without reservation. We have no further comment at this time."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the son of former Sen. Robert Kennedy and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy, filed for divorce from Mary in 2010 after 16 years of marriage. The couple has four children together.

