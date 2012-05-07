Actress Mila Kunis played the role of a real-life heroine over the weekend after reportedly rushing to rescue a man who collapsed at her home.

The 50-year-old, who works at Kunis' Los Angeles property (his name has not been released), suffered a seizure on Saturday and was choking and vomiting blood after biting through his tongue, according to TMZ.com.

The website reports Kunis rushed over to help and held his head to the side to prevent him choking, while her friend dialed 911.

Paramedics attended the scene and transported the man to the hospital, where he has since made a full recovery.

The incident marked the end of a dramatic week for the "Black Swan" star, as it came just a day after a suspected stalker was arrested for allegedly accosting her outside her Los Angeles gym.