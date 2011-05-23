Attack of the supermodel?

Model-actress Estella Warren is now behind bars after a messy scuffle with LAPD, TMZ reports.

Cops told the website that the "Planet of the Apes" actress, 32, slammed her Toyota Prius into three parked cars just before midnight on Monday. The beauty was then arrested for DUI, but reportedly resisted, even kicking one officer.

The alleged mayhem didn't end there. While being booked at the police station, Warren wiggled out of her handcuffs and attempted to escape, only to be recaptured.

According to TMZ, Warren will be booked for felony escape, assault, hit and run and DUI.

