After she replaced Meredith Vieira last year, NBC is already reportedly looking for Ann Curry's replacement.

According to The New York Times' Media Decoder, executives at the TODAY show are considering finding a new co-host for Matt Lauer. Curry, 55, worked at the news desk since March 11, 1997 and was promoted to co-host in June 2011 when Vieira left the NBC show.

Ratings have been down for TODAY and sources tell Media Decoder that network officials have talked with Curry about finding her a different job. They also reportedly want to make a decision on Curry's position before the Summer Olympics begins in late July.

Lauer, 54, signed a new long-term contract with TODAY in April to remain co-anchor. In April, Ryan Seacrest officially signed a two-year deal with NBC Universal to be a "special correspondent" on the show.

When Curry was promoted last year, Lauer said, "Ann has been such a key member of this show for more than 15 years, has brought her warmth and her desire to tell important stories to TODAY. And I know you'll continue to do that, so congratulations."

She responded, "So sweet. So sweet. You know, I feel like the high school computer nerd who was just asked to the prom by the quarterback of the football team."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Report: NBC Looking to Replace Ann Curry on Today