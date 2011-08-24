Bad news for Paris Hilton.

The World According to Paris will not be returning for a second season, New York Magazine's blog Vulture reports. According to the site, Hilton's show on Oxygen earned barely 400,000 viewers for its June debut and sunk even lower in subsequent airings.

"I wanted the show to be as real as possible," the 30-year-old reality star -- who appeared alongside mom Kathy Hilton, boyfriend Cy Waits and Charlie Sheen's ex Brooke Mueller on the series -- told Us Weekly at the show's launch party in May. "There's a lot of things in the show that I'm like, 'Oh my God, I cannot believe I'm going to allow this on television.' Years ago I would have been like, 'No way.' The BFF shows [I did for MTV], were all about being perfect and all that, but life's not perfect, people have ups and down... and I want to show that and be relatable to other people. I'm just like anyone else."

As of Wednesday morning, Oxygen had yet to comment on the reports of The World According to Paris' cancellation. Hilton herself tweeted that she was "loving life" and "so excited for all of my upcoming projects. It's going to be a super busy year, but so much fun."

