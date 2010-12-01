A man police believed to have been connected with the murder of Hollywood publicist Ronni Chasen reportedly shot himself in Hollywood on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Times reports that sources say that police were serving a search warrant at a Hollywood apartment complex when the man shot himself fatally.

The LAPD tells ET that around 6 p.m. local time, police responded to a "shots fired" call. When they arrived on the scene they found a man who'd suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene. At the time of the shooting, Beverly Hills Police Department detectives were on the scene conducting an investigation.

Chasen, well known in Hollywood entertainment circles, died after being shot numerous times in the chest while in her car. The night of her death, the 64-year-old publicist had attended the premiere of 'Burlesque' in Hollywood and had gone to a party following the movie. At around 12:30 a.m., her vehicle crashed into a light pole near Sunset Boulevard, sources told the Los Angeles Times.

