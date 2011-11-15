There's a baby on the way for actress Aishwarya Rai - literally.

The stunning Bollywood beauty -- best known as a former Miss World and for roles in such films as "Pink Panther 2, "Bride & Prejudice" and "Guru" -- has checked into an Indian hospital and is awaiting the birth of her baby, according to a report in The Times of India.

The newspaper reported that the Rai checked into the Seven Hills Hospital in Marol, Andheri on Monday night with her husband, fellow Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, and in-laws by her side.

As of Tuesday, there was no official confirmation yet on the birth of the baby, though that doesn't mean the bundle of joy has yet to arrive. The report, which stated that Rai had been taken into a delivery room around 11 a.m. Tuesday, quotes a source who says, "There are strict instructions that only the family will announce the baby's birth. The hospital has been forbidden from making any statement."

The baby will be the couple's first. The duo wed in April 2007 at a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence, Prateeksha, in Juhu, Mumbai.

The situation feels strikingly similar to the announcement that Rai was expecting the babv. That announcement also came straight from the family, specifically Bachchan's father, Amitabh. He announced the pregnancy on his Twitter in June by tweeting, "I am going to become a grandfather! Aishwarya is expecting! So happy and thrilled!"

In the meantime, expect us to keep our eyes on Amitabh's Twitter.