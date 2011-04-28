Richie Sambora is entering rehab for the second time, Us Weekly has learned.

As first reported at Radar Online, the Bon Jovi guitarist, 51, is checking into an undisclosed facility to get treated for exhaustion and alcohol addiction.

The rocker and his band just wrapped up a hugely successful tour, with additional dates slated in the U.S. and Europe later this year. "Richie recently has been drinking too much, and wants to get his life together," a source told Radar.

Sambora spent a month at famed Utah rehab Cirque Lodge in 2007, shortly after his divorce from Heather Locklear and the cancer death of his father, Adam.

Sambora and ex-wife Locklear, who were married for 13 years, share a daughter, Ava, 12.

A rep for Sambora had no comment.

