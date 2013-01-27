Rapper Rick Ross may have been involved in a car crash in Florida in the early hours of Monday where he was allegedly targeted in a drive-by shooting as he celebrated his 37th birthday.

VIDEO: Stars who are aging in reverse

Conflicting reports from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., have not conclusively confirmed whether the "Hustlin'" hitmaker, real name William Roberts, was a passenger in a Rolls Royce that was showered with "dozens" of bullets at around 5 a.m., causing it to crash into an apartment building.

Witnesses on the scene identified one of the people in the car as Ross, according to GossipCop.com. The other passenger was reportedly a woman.

No injuries have been reported, and no arrests had been made as WENN went to press.

RELATED: Rick Ross, Young Jeezy reportedly fight backstage at BET Awards

Ross, who grew up in Carol City, Fla., had marked his birthday with a meal at a nearby restaurant prior to the incident.

RELATED: Year in Review: Trouble With the Law 2012

Local news station NBC6 reports the rapper is currently helping police with their investigation.