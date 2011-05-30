Snooki ran into some trouble in Italy!

The pint-sized "Jersey Shore" star was taken into custody in Florence, Italy on Monday after crashing into a police car, TMZ reports.

Snooki (real name: Nicole Polizzi) was reportedly driving when she struck the cop car. A witness tells the site J-Woww (real name: Jenni Farley) was with Snooki at the time of the crash and had to exit through the window.

Sources tell the site that "zero alcohol was involved" and no one was injured. Although Snooki is in custody, she has not been formally arrested.

Snooki, 23, was arrested in June 2010 for "disorderly conduct" and "disturbing the peace" in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. On Sept. 8, she pleaded guilty and a judge sentenced her to a $500 fine and community service.

