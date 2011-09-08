ATLANTA (AP) -- Documents show Grammy-winning rapper T.I. was sent back to federal prison after corrections officials discovered his manager and a TV producer were traveling with him on a luxury bus as he transferred to a halfway house in Georgia.

The Department of Justice report obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday said the two were not authorized to travel or conduct business with the rapper during the journey from a federal prison in Arkansas.

T.I.'s attorney, Steve Sadow, says no business was conducted during last week's trip because the deals were already finalized.

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, had been released a month early from a sentence for a probation violation. A VH1 reality show and book deal were announced within hours of his release.

Federal officials declined comment. T.I. remains in federal prison in Atlanta.