Entertainment Tonight.

After John Travolta's rep shot down claims of assault and sexual battery brought against the actor, another man has reportedly stepped forward with a lawsuit featuring similar allegations.

RELATED: John Travolta's Rep Shoots Down Assault Claim

RadarOnline.com reports that court documents reveal a male masseur has filed a $2 million sexual battery lawsuit against Travolta, using the same lawyer as the first accuser.

Travolta's rep issued the following statement yesterday, categorically denying the claims of the first accuser, saying, "This lawsuit is a complete fiction and fabrication. None of the events claimed in the suit ever occurred. The plaintiff, who refuses to give their name, knows that the suit is a baseless lie. It is for that reason that the plaintiff hasn't been identified with a name even though it is required to do so. On the date when plaintiff claims John met him, John was not in California and it can be proved that he was on the East Coast. Plaintiff's attorney has filed this suit to try and get his 15 minutes of fame. John intends to get this case thrown out and then he will sue the attorney and Plaintiff for malicious prosecution."

The first lawsuit, which also seeks $2 million in damages, alleges that Travolta stripped in front of the plaintiff and also that he touched his genitals in front of him. The suit goes on to claim that Travolta did apologize but proceeded to suggest that they have a three-way with a "Hollywood starlet."

Related stories on ETonline.com:Nicole Kidman on Protecting Her Daughters

Author Maurice Sendak Dies