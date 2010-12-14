LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A former TV chef known as the "calorie commando" told police he tried to hire transients to kill his wife to relieve her misery over being unable to have children.

The admission was released Tuesday in a probation report on Juan-Carlos Cruz, who was sentenced Monday in Los Angeles to nine years in prison.

The report says Cruz said he and wife Jennifer Campbell spent over $200,000 on failed fertility treatments over 10 years. Cruz said he considered killing himself and his wife on Mother's Day but decided instead to hire someone to kill her.

Two homeless men approached by Cruz tipped off Santa Monica police.

In a plea bargain, the 48-year-old chef pleaded no contest to solicitation of murder.

The document was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.