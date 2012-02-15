Entertainment Tonight.

A source reportedly tells CNN that Whitney Houston was seen drinking considerably at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the days that led up to her death.

According to the source, the late icon ordered several drinks on Wednesday and Thursday morning, and "caused a ruckus" when she found her drinks to be unsatisfactory. The singer allegedly complained that the beverages were "watered down".

The source continued to claim that Whitney was seen drinking by the hotel pool on the morning that she passed.

The L.A. County Coroner's office is awaiting toxicology results in order to determine an official cause of death, which could take several weeks. The star will be laid to rest this Saturday at the Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, NJ, which is the same location where her father is buried.