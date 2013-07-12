DENVER (AP) — A judge is denying a request from FoxNews.com reporter Jana Winter's lawyers to view a notebook that the Colorado theater shooting suspect sent to a psychiatrist before the attack.

Citing unidentified law enforcement sources, Winter reported that the notebook contained violent drawings foreshadowing the 2012 attack that killed 12 people and injured 70.

Holmes' lawyers contend Winter's sources violated a gag order. They say officers who denied being Winters' sources may have lied, undermining their credibility as trial witnesses.

Winter's lawyers wanted to see the notebook's contents as they fight to prevent Winter from having to reveal her sources.

A judge ruled Friday it would be the height of irony to allow Winter broader access to information she had no right to obtain in the first place due to the gag order.