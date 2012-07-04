NEW YORK (AP) -- Claire Danes has some busy months ahead: Not only is her hit TV series "Homeland" returning for its second season in September, but she's pregnant as well.

Danes' rep, Jodi Gottlieb, confirms the actress is expecting her first child with husband Hugh Dancy.

The news was first reported on People.com.

33-year-old Danes and 37-year-old Dancy met on the set of the film "Evening" and were married in 2009 in France.

The actress first became famous as a teenager on the television drama "My So Called Life," where she won a Golden Globe Award and was nominated for an Emmy. The show was canceled after its first season but developed a cult following.

Dancy will star in the upcoming NBC series "Hannibal," adapted from the novel "Red Dragon" by Thomas Harris.