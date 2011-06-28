David Duchovny and Tea Leoni have separated, their reps confirm to Usmagazine.com.

This is not the first time they have split. In 2008 they spent several months apart while the "Californication" star entered rehab for sex addiction. Duchovny and Leoni reconciled soon after.

The couple married in 1997 and have two children together, daughter Madelaine West, 12, and son Kyd, 9.

It is not yet known if they will file for divorce.