SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Milla Jovovich says it's tougher to play an ordinary person than someone with superpowers in the "Resident Evil" world.

In "Resident Evil: Retribution," Jovovich gets a taste of life as an average family woman in the franchise filled with undead zombies and the super soldiers battling to kill them.

Jovovich and husband Paul W.S. Anderson, the filmmaker behind the "Resident Evil" movies, joined other cast members to preview footage of the film at the Comic-Con fan convention Friday.

The sneak peek included a trailer that hints that Jovovich isn't the superhero she thought she was, showing her character with a husband and child amid the zombie chaos.

Jovovich says being an average woman is harder — because all they do is get killed.

The movie opens Sept. 14.