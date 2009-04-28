LOS ANGELES (AP) --

A judge has ordered Britney Spears' former manager and an attorney to stay away from the pop singer.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Aviva Bobb issued her ruling Tuesday after hearing testimony and arguments from the men and lawyers for Spears' father, Jamie.

Bobb ordered Osama "Sam" Lutfi (LUT-fee) and attorney Jon Eardley to stay away from the 27-year-old pop singer and to not contact her for the next three years.

Jamie Spears and his lawyers petitioned for lengthy restraining orders against the men in January, arguing that the pair were conspiring to undermine the conservatorship.

Attorneys for Lutfi and Eardley contended the men had never threatened Spears' safety and the petition didn't meet the standards for issuing a restraining order.

