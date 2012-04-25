Reunited and it feels so good!

At the Time 100 Gala in NYC Tuesday night, Chelsea Handler was quite the shining star out on the red carpet -- especially hand-in-hand with on-again beau Andre Balazs!

Dressed in a white gown accented with a royal blue sash around the waist, Handler, 37, was all smiles while posing with the hotelier, 55. The acerbic Chelsea Lately host and Are You There Chelsea? star is among the honorees on Time's 2012 Most Influential People list.

In May's More magazine, the comic and BFF of Jen Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and other A-listers opened up about her relationship, and why she and her beau and giving things another shot.

"My boyfriend, Andre...we just got back together literally yesterday," the star said about the two splitting late last year. "We had dated for nine months, a long-distance relationship with all the stresses and traveling and running around. It wasn't a real life; we weren't living together."

"So, Andre came to me yesterday and said, 'I think we have to try to make this work again,'" Handler revealed. "And I agreed because we're still madly in love."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Reunited Chelsea Handler, Andre Balazs Affectionate at Time 100 Gala