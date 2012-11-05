Reveal: Model Bodies After Baby

By Stacie Anthony

For those who are not so patiently waiting until Dec. 4 to wipe the drool off their giddy little smiles while dozens of Angels rock the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, we've got a sneak preview of what's in store. Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars are also set to perform at the show, which is taping on Nov. 7. But the big reveal will take place when Alessandra Ambrosio walks down the runway in the $2.5 million floral fantasy bra six months after giving birth to her second child, Noah. In honor of Ale's upcoming moment, Wonderwall is rounding up the hottest model mamas who've transformed their post-baby bodies just in time to hit the runway. Click through to check out their bods before and after baby.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Two months before she welcomed her first child, Anja Louise, with fiance Jamie Mazur on Aug. 24, 2008, Alessandra showed off her growing baby bump at the Earth Café on Melrose Boulevard in West Hollywood, Calif.