Accused of murder, Daniel Grayson's world is slowly crumbling around him on ABC's Revenge, and as a preview from Wednesday's episode shows, he may also lose the one woman who's always been in his corner: fiancee Emily Thorne.

Released from prison and confined to an ankle monitor, Daniel (Josh Bowman), risks legal consequences when he leaves his own property to visit girlfriend Emily (Bowman's real-life love Emily VanCamp).

PHOTOS: Josh and Emily pack on PDA

Intoxicated and thinking she's cheating on him with Jack (Nick Wechsler), Daniel quickly becomes violent.

PHOTOS: Hollywood bad boys

"I'm not leaving until you tell me what the hell you're really up to," he fumes before putting his hands on Emily forcefully. "Maybe my mom was right about you. Maybe Tyler was, too." Then he lays into her about her alleged affair. "I saw you yesterday with Jack. You think I'm an idiot? You've been sneaking around with him the whole time!"

PHOTOS: Stars caught cheating

What happens next has the potential to change Daniel and Emily's relationship for good -- and not in a positive way. Watch the emotional clip above before the full episode of Revenge airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. (EST) on ABC.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Revenge Preview: Daniel Accuses Emily of Cheating on Him