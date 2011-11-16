Revenge's Victoria sure knows that it's best to keep your friends close and your enemies closer.

When ABC's hit primetime drama returns Wednesday, Victoria Grayson (Madeleine Stowe) invites her amnesiac enemy, Lydia (Amber Valletta) to recuperate from her massive fall at the Grayson family mansion.

PHOTOS: Hot! Revenge stars strip down for sexy shoot

Suffering from considerable memory loss, Lydia is taken to the Grayson home as Victoria concocts a plan to fill her head with "memories" of the last few months in a manner she deems appropriate.

In the sneak preview scene above, Victoria asks her event planner Ashley (Ashley Madekwe) to fetch Lydia's belongings for an indefinite stay.

PHOTOS: Real-life revenge tales in Hollywood

"I'll need you to arrange to have all of her things shipped here from her apartment," she says curtly, careful not to reveal a hint of her devious master plan. "Please go box Lydia's wardrobe, jewelry, and most importantly, any photographs or personal items that might trigger her memory."

VIDEO: Check out this crazy scene from Revenge

When Emily (Emily VanCamp) greets Lydia, whom she targeted in a recent episode before her accident, Lydia can't place her. Which, luckily for Emily, is a very good thing.

"Your face looks familiar but I can't quite place you," she says, as Victoria reminds her that Emily purchased her nearby beach house. "I remember my beach house, but I have no idea who you are. I'm so sorry," she continues.

Watch more of Wednesday's Revenge episode above before it airs at 10 p.m. (EST) on ABC.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly