Emily Van Camp better watch her back!

Just when VanCamp's Revenge character, also named Emily, finally thinks her plan to exact vengeance for her father's death is falling into place, it hits the ultimate snag on Wednesday's all-new episode.

As the preview clip above shows, Grayson family security guard Frank confronts Emily about her shocking, shady past after snooping into her previous life as Amanda Clarke.

"Two years at Allenwood Juvenile Detention, conviction for assault with a deadly weapon," Frank (Max Martini) rattles off on Wednesday's show. Though Emily thought her background files were sealed, Frank stresses how he's on to her and her two-faced behavior.

"I was just a kid. I'm not that girl anymore," she argues, offering to pay Frank to stay silent.

"It's always about money with you people," he sneers back. "At first I thought Victoria was just paranoid about you, but there's more to your story, little lady. And I'm going to find out what it is."

Once he leaves, a panicked Emily hurries to call Warden Sharon Stiles, presumably an old friend from her days in juvenile hall.

"I was hoping I'd never have to make [this call]," Emily -- as her alter-ego Amanda Clarke -- says. "I have a feeling I'm going to need your help…again."

Find out exactly what Emily's up to when Revenge airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. (EST) on ABC.

