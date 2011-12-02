Did her on-screen nemesis Lydia make a pact with mother nature?!

Revenge actress Madeleine Stowe found her Lexus SUV crushed over the Thanksgiving holiday, when an oak tree was pulled out of the ground near her Santa Monica, Calif. home.

The actress told local news outlet KTLA that she arrived home five minutes before the accident and headed outside after hearing her car alarm to find that "a huge, beautiful old oak tree had just pancaked the car."

Planted in the 1930s, the oak tree that damaged Stowe's car fell as a result of root fungus, and temporarily blocked her street, stranding residents of 10 homes.

