Her hit ABC soap might be dark and drama-filled, but Revenge star Ashley Madekwe's Sunday wedding to actor Iddo Goldberg was anything but.

The British stunner, 30, tied the knot with her love of five years in a ceremony in the English countryside, Us Weekly can confirm. Celeb guests included Mischa Barton, David Schwimmer, British actor David Walliams -- and her Revenge costar Christa Allen.

"What an amazing day, couldn't love you more @smashleybell," the bride's brother, Archie Madekwe, wrote on Twitter Sunday. "You couldn't have found someone better then IddoG, love you both."

"Me and David Schwimmer just made a best man's speech at a wedding," Little Britain star David Walliams Tweeted. "We were in competition to be our friend Iddo Goldberg's favourite David."Allen chimed in: "They have the most incredible love, what a treasure to witness! A huge congratulations to @smashleybell"After the celebration wrapped up, Madekwe told Us earlier this year she planned "to go to Italy for a week with my husband."

Madekwe also opened up to Us about her relationship with the Israeli-born Goldberg, 36, whose credits include The Tourist, Defiance, and Showtime's Secret Diary of a Call Girl.

Sharing that she was "really" excited to become a Mrs., the star explained that their decision to wed seemed like a natural step.

"We already live together. We've been together for so long and we were friends before we were a couple," Madekwe explained. "We know each other so well!"

