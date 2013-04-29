!!! (Chk Chk Chk), "Thr!!!er" (Warp Records)

Sometimes to appreciate a band you have to experience them live: hear the instruments in a raw form, immerse yourself in the energy onstage, smell the musty air, see the sweat dripping from the band members' faces and feel the warmth of bodies jumping around you.

!!!, pronounced Chk Chk Chk, can put on a remarkable live show, and "Thr!!!er," their fifth studio album, cleverly captures their talent.

The nine-track set is a merry-go-round of quirky psychedelic dance beats with vocalist Nic Offer at the helm. The happy "Even When the Water's Cold" transports you to a sunny festival for a singalong, while "Get That Rhythm Right" puts you back in the club with its piano groove and saxophone.

The electronic beats step up a notch on "Slyd," while the guitars on "Expect Death" will have you punching your fist in the air. "Careful" is an infectious dance floor anthem — this one is a sure club hit.

Press play for fun times.

___

