"Leader of the Pack: An Andy Carpenter Novel" (Minotaur Books), David Rosenfelt

David Rosenfelt's Andy Carpenter series takes a slight detour from the usually humor-filled mysteries with "Leader of the Pack."

Carpenter doesn't like to lose, and the case he most hated losing was Joey Desimone's. Desimone was convicted of murdering a man and his wife nine years ago. It didn't help that he was having an affair with the wife and Desimone's father was the head of an organized crime family. The case was lost before it even began.

Carpenter's golden retriever, Tara, has taken on a new job as a therapy dog visiting patients in hospitals. Desimone asks Carpenter to take Tara to visit his uncle, and what Carpenter overhears prompts him to start a new investigation into the events of nine years ago.

The humor takes a back seat and the typical subplot involving dogs is shorter than expected, but Rosenfelt still weaves a compelling narrative that will stump even the expert Perry Mason fan.

The world of organized crime brings oaths of loyalty and violence. Answers will be hard to find, and murdering potential witnesses is part of the deal. Carpenter has never been in more danger, and this pursuit of justice might be his last.

———

Online:

http://www.davidrosenfelt.com/whats-new/