Big Boi, "Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors" (Def Jam)

Big Boi is artistic throughout his sophomore solo album, taking risks by meshing electro sounds with his raps and singing. But this collection doesn't sound like Flo Rida or Pitbull. This is classic.

"Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors" is a 14-track set that is full of gems, and flows from the intro "Ascending" to the closing track "Descending," with Little Dragon. And what's in between is just as great, including "Raspberries," ''Thom Pettie" and "The Thickets."

Another treasure is "CPU," featuring Phantogram, an indie pop group that consists of singer Sarah Barthel and vocalist-guitarist Josh Carter. It's a sonically upbeat song with Big Boi rapping about the new age of technology, while Barthel sings her airy vocals.

Big Boi and Phantogram team up again on the impressive "Objectum Sexuality" and "Lines," which also features rapper A$AP Rocky. On the Kelly Rowland-assisted "Mama Told Me," the OutKast member rhymes about how maintaining his identity has given him longevity in rap — thanks to the advice of his mother. Moms do know best.

CHECK OUT THIS TRACK: Big Boi, T.I. and Ludacris each go on a verbal assault, boasting their achievements while paying homage to their hometown, Atlanta, on the hard-hitting "In the A."

