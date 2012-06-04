Big K.R.I.T., "Live from the Underground" (Cinematic Music Group/Def Jam)

Big K.R.I.T. is an up-and-coming rapper from Mississippi. He's built up anticipation for his debut with his soulful social commentary and slick Southern rhymes on several mixtapes, including "Return of 4Eva."

Unfortunately, Big K.R.I.T. — whose initials stand for King Remembered In Time — falls short on his first album, "Live from the Underground." The rapper produced all 16 tracks, but the collection of songs doesn't measure up to his previous mixtape efforts.

The socially conscious, insightful lyrics that he had become known for are largely absent on "Live." His rhymes are often too simple, failing to tap his full potential. Even guests like Ludacris, Bun B and Anthony Hamilton fail to generate much excitement.

Still, there are glimpses of promise, including "Hydroplaning" featuring Devin the Dude, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" and "If I Fall," with Melanie Fiona.

CHECK OUT THIS TRACK: "Praying Man," featuring B.B. King, is the album's standout song where Big K.R.I.T. digs deep, displaying his skills as a compelling storyteller.

