"Breaking Point" (Minotaur), by Dana Haynes: A plane crash unveils a dangerous new weapon in "Breaking Point," Dana Haynes' second novel to feature investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board, the agency responsible for civil transportation accident investigation.

NTSB experts Tommy Tomzak, Kiki Duvall and Isaiah Grey are on a flight to Seattle when their plane crashes near Helena, Mont. Before the crash, Grey realized that all the electronic equipment on the plane was shutting down. Tomzak and Duvall are injured, but survive. Grey's body is found in the wreckage, still strapped to his seat.

Tomzak tells Duvall that he spoke to Grey after the crash, which is impossible considering how Grey died. While Tomzak begins to doubt himself, other NTSB investigators examine the plane's wreckage. They begin to uncover falsified evidence.

What does seem clear is that a high-tech weapon was involved.

Investigators must try to discover whether Tomzak, Duvall and Grey were behind the attack. Meanwhile, the person responsible for bringing down the plane is working in their midst.

The story twists and turns, and the intensity builds, as "Breaking Point" moves to its shocking conclusion.

The large cast of compelling characters, nonstop action and realistic feel of the investigation make this novel a standout. Familiarity with the first book, "Crashers," isn't necessary to enjoy this thrill ride.

———

Online:

http://dana-haynes.com/