Carl Thomas, "Conquer" (Verve)

Four years after releasing "So Much Better," Carl Thomas returns with his aptly entitled fourth album, "Conquer." Instead of his usual slow singing style, Thomas serves up a more uptempo record with 10 tracks showing off a new found flair that brings him back to life.

The album opener "The Night is Yours" sets the mood for the record: It's a fun, upbeat song that'll have you nodding your head with approval. This refreshing new style continues on track two with "Long Distant Love Affair." His soulful vocals, set over a solid drum beat, provide a nice, laid-back vibe.

"Round 2" is sexy and seductive: His well-known falsetto and a pounding bass-line will leave you wanting more. Lead single "Don't Kiss Me" is a throwback to his old style, and has Thomas demanding total commitment from his woman — or nothing. It's a sentiment not often heard from men in the sex-focused R&B realm, and it's bound to become a classic.

If you appreciate soulful ballads, this album is for you. It's takes you back to the old days of real R&B.

CHECK THIS TRACK OUT: "Round 2" will be on constant repeat.