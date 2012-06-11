"XO" (Simon & Schuster), by Jeffery Deaver

A young country singer fights off a stalker in "XO," the latest thriller from Jeffery Deaver.

Kayleigh Towne is at the top of the world with several hit songs, including "Your Shadow." The nightmare begins when she arrives in her hometown to do a concert. A fan named Edwin Sharp has been bombarding her with emails and letters expressing his undying love. He seems to know every detail of her past, and ignores threats of legal action, believing he is destined to be with her.

Special Agent Kathryn Dance has known Kayleigh for years, and she wants to help protect the young singer. A member of Kayleigh's road crew is murdered and the method ties into the first verse of "Your Shadow." With three more verses in the song, Kathryn and her team, together with the local police, race against the clock before the killer can strike again. Kayleigh knows the killer is Edwin, but the evidence says otherwise.

Deaver is a master of manipulation. "XO" delivers more twists than a bag of pretzels, and just when readers believe they have everything figured out, another surprise awaits them. Fans of Deaver's other series featuring paraplegic Lincoln Rhyme will be excited to see him make a cameo appearance.

