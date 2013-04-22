Frank Turner, "Tape Deck Heart" (Interscope Records)

English folk-punk singer Frank Turner delivers his most personal work to date on his fifth solo album, "Tape Deck Heart."

The 12 tracks expose his breakups and heartache, and "Recovery," an upbeat tune with a dark undertone, kicks off the proceedings. It's a familiar tale of a night of debauchery with friends after a breakup.

"Anymore" is an honest, acoustic account of leaving someone with lyrics like: "The single hardest thing that I ever had to do is take those arms from around me and walk away from you."

"Plain Sailing," underneath all the expletives and crashing guitars, is a catchy recounting of falling in love and then messing it all up. The lead single, "Four Simple Words," is perfect for moshing, and "Broken Piano" brings the album to a nice close with the help of a backing choir.

The only downfall is that some of "Tape Deck Heart" feels rushed. The singer-songwriter, who nicely blends folk and punk, is an acquired taste: Though his songs may be heartfelt, they're not always earth-shattering.

