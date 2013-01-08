Various Artists, "Girls Soundtrack Volume 1: Music From the HBO Original Series" (Fueled by Ramen)

Lena Dunham's "Girls" is a cult TV phenomenon, so it's only right that the soundtrack matches the quirkiness of the on-screen action. The soundtrack is littered with indie anthems, opening with the dance floor smash "Dancing on My Own" by Robyn, which accompanies a standout moment in the HBO sitcom where Dunham's character gets caught dancing on her own. Other highlights include The Vaccines' bellowing "Wreckin' Bar" and "I Don't Love Anyone," a twinkling, whimsical ditty from Belle & Sebastian. A weaker moment surprisingly comes from pop-rock trio fun., whose lyrics on "Sight of the Sun" seem disjointed and inconsequential. However, the soundtrack stands alone as a great collection of tunes, and as we wait for Sunday's premiere of season two, we can enjoy the soundtrack to season one.

