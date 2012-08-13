Israel & New Breed, "Jesus at the Center" (Integrity Music)

Israel & New Breed, the Grammy-nominated gospel act led by singer Israel Houghton, provide many superb praise and worship songs on their new album, "Jesus at the Center."

Houghton co-wrote the majority of songs on the double-disc album, offering solid, upbeat gospel tunes that are fused with jazz and rock melodies. The 21 tracks — some new, some old — flow easily as the group delivers a series of powerful messages about faith and empowerment.

The musicians recorded the high-energy, well-produced album over three nights at Lakewood Church in Houston. Houghton's voice is strong throughout, particularly on "I Call You Jesus" and "Your Presence Is Heaven." The singer collaborates with his wife, Mariah, on the pleasant and slow-paced "To Make You Feel My Love/Name of Love."

Numerous shouts and applause are heard on the energetic "Rez Power," and "You Have Me/You Hold My World" featuring Michael Gungor is enjoyable.

CHECK OUT THIS TRACK: Houghton teaches the crowd some Spanish on "Te Amo," which means "I love you."

———

Follow Jonathan Landrum Jr. on Twitter at http://twitter.com/mrlandrum31