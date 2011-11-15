Keith Jarrett, "Rio" (ECM)

It's been exactly 40 years since pianist Keith Jarrett recorded his first solo album, "Facing You," in the studio, and he's subsequently created a unique genre with his spontaneously composed live solo concert recordings, on which he walks a tightrope without a safety net. The double-CD "Rio" ranks among the best of his solo recordings.

For Jarrett, his music is a reflection of his life. His last solo album, "Testament: Paris/London," which moved from darkly melancholic to inspirational, was testament to the healing power of music at a time three years ago when he was in turmoil over the breakup of his 30-year marriage. "Rio," with its bright, splashy yellow and orange cover art, is an affirmation of the optimism, joy and inner calm the pianist feels since meeting and becoming engaged to a woman he met in Japan.

"Rio," divided into 15 short improvisations covering a full gamut of emotions, starts in an edgy manner with Jarrett playing atonally with choppy rhythms. But Part IV almost sounds like a familiar melodic jazz ballad in the vein of "Stella by Starlight." He closes the first CD with a rumbling Latin vamp.

But it's on the second CD that Jarrett really hits his stride and draws on his many diverse influences. There are intimate lyrical sections, such as Part XII, which resembles impressionistic classical music; rapid-fire free jazz (Part X); and a funky blues vamp (Part XI). He gets into an exuberantly playful jazz groove on Part XIV, and closes the concert in Part XV with smoothly rippling piano lines that romance the audience.

Jarrett, who's usually meticulous about releasing his solo recordings, was so excited after his Rio de Janeiro concert last April that he immediately contacted his longtime producer, Manfred Eicher, and advised him to drop their previous plans and rush this recording into release. It was a decision well taken because "Rio" stands up with "The Koln Concert" as one of Jarrett's warmest and most impassioned solo recordings.